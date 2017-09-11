Wisconsin Rapids students climb thousands of stairs to honor the fallen

While they may not have been alive when the twin towers fell, students in a Wisconsin Rapids school honored those who died.

Kids at Wisconsin Rapids East Junior High School climbed roughly 2,000 steps Monday during gym class.

"Trying to make it more than exercise, just make it about what people were doing at that time, some people were going up the tower, some down the tower," said Physical Education teacher Dan Witter. "I think this is something significant and different enough that they're going to remember it."

Witter had the students do 19 rounds of 110 steps.

"It's important to remember things that impacted a lot of people and it brought everyone in our country together," said student Laura Klingsforth.

Although the students weren't alive when the tragedy struck, they knew what their parents were doing that day.

"My mom, she was at work, she was watching the television, that's where she saw it," said student Gibson Benz. "My dad was on his way to New York when it happened."

Witter had videos playing of the news on 9/11 in the background. He said he hopes the students gain a deeper awareness of what happened that day.

"It effects them in the airport, it effects so many things that happen as far as travel, awareness of terrorists and what not that these guys are living through but maybe don't know the reason why," said Witter.

Students said they were happy to be honoring the fallen.