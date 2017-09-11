Florida family with local ties okay after Irma

As Hurricane Irma made her way through Florida, a Newsline 9 reporter was worried as her family weathered out the storm.

Sports Reporter Alexis Geffin is from Weston, Florida where her parents rode out the hurricane.

"For the first hour it was quiet then it became somewhat boring and then it started getting a little eerie and warm simultaneously," her father, Alan, said.

Millions of Floridians are left without power as a result but the Geffin's returned home on Monday to a house with power.

"Ironically our home did not lose power, we weren't in the home. We went to my sister's home which is about 2-3 miles from here, she lost power yesterday morning at 7 a.m. and was just restored about a half hour ago," said Geffin.

Alexis' parents say the entire community is coming together to help one another.

"Our neighbor was out fishing palm fraunds out of [our] pool this morning," said Geffin's mother, Susan.

The duo has decided to leave their house boarded up while they wait to see where Hurricane Jose's path is headed.