Jurors selected for first Slender Man stabbing trial

The first pool of jurors for the first Slender Man trial were selected Monday afternoon.

A pool of 150 potential jurors was whittled down to 12 jurors and four alternates within six and a half hours on Monday.

They'll be sequestered by Monday evening with Anissa Weier's trial starting Tuesday morning.

A large batch of potential jurors were let go early Monday because they said taking part in the trial would be a burden, most citing sequestrationas an issue. However, several were dismissed saying they couldn't be fair because they had firm opinions about mental illness and insanity pleas. One juror told the judge "I just think the kids weren’t raised right. At 12 years old, I knew what was right and wrong. And I don’t think they should get off claiming claiming something was wrong with them."

Weier and Morgan Geyser were both 12 years old when they stabbed a classmate, Payton Leutner, 19 times on Memorial Day 2014. Weier told authorities that attack was meant to appease the fictional character Slender Man.

She was originally charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, but agreed last month to plead guilty to a lesser charge, attempted second-degree intentional homicide and faces up to 25 years in prison. As part of that agreement, Weier said prosecutors told her they'd recommend 10 years in prison at the time of her sentencing.

However, in this phase of the trial if jurors find her not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, she will not go to prison and instead has agreed to be placed in a mental hospital until at least July 2020.

Arrest warrants were issued last month for more than two dozen potential jurors who either didn't return questionnaires or who ignored a jury summons.

Geyser is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month. Her attorney, Anthony Cotton, told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN that he and prosecutors are still negotiating a plea agreement, much like the one that was reached with Weier, in hopes of avoiding a trial.