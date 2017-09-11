Suspected gunman charged in Waupaca County shooting

WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) -- A New London man has been charged with 11 felonies--including six counts of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide--for a shootout with law enforcement in Waupaca County.

James D. Dax, 62, is charged with attempting to kill three Waupaca County deputies, a Waupaca County detective, and two New London Police officers, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

He's being held on a $5 million cash bond.

On Sept. 8, 48 officers from multiple departments arrived at Dax's property on Manske Road in the Town of Mukwa. They had an arrest warrant and a warrant to search his property. Dax was wanted for a felony domestic violence incident. Officers were made aware that Dax was in possession of a 9 mm handgun, and homemade explosives known as Molotov cocktails. Also, Dax had been involved in a 2012 incident in which he fired his weapon at law enforcement.

Officers evacuated the neighborhood and attempted to serve the warrants.

Negotiators were unable to make contact with Dax. A bomb squad robot was deployed, but it was unable to locate Dax. The criminal complaint states Dax is a hoarder and the robot was blocked by the materials in the home.

Eventually, officers breached the home and used tear gas in effort to get Dax out of the home.

Dax ran to the attic and pulled a ladder up after him. Three SWAT officers used their own ladder and deployed a flash bang, which stirred up dirt and dust, reducing visibility.

The complaint states that Dax opened fire at the officers. "At one point Dax yelled out to officers 'I give up, I give up,' but started shooting again," according to the criminal complaint.

One officer was hit by a bullet and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers returned fire. Dax was hiding behind boxes and was not hit.

Three officers covering the home to the south heard bullets flying over their heads.

Officers were able to take Dax into custody.

During a search of the home, officers found bottles of gasoline and a 9mm handgun from the attic.

In addition to the attempted homicide charges, Dax is charged with Terrorist Threats, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery to Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose, and Possession of a Firearm - Person Involuntarily Committed and Subject to Court Order.

Dax's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.