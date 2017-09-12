Teacher in hot water over controversial assignment

A teacher is on leave after being accused of asking teens about their criminal and sexual history.

One woman described the assignment she says her daughter was given.

"Do you smoke pot? Have you ever passed out from drinking? Have you (or your partner) ever worried about being pregnant? Have you ever had an abortion," said Heather Miller.

Parents in Roy, Utah are not only upset about the questions, they're shocked about the point system for the answers.

Students are labeled as 'nerds' or 'hopeless and condemned' based on their answers.

The school district says it's working quickly to figure out how this could've happened.

"Occasionally, we do make mistakes and if we do, we'll own those and do whatever we need to correct those," said Lane Findlay from the Weber School District.