McCabe joins crowded Democratic field for Wisconsin governor

Longtime Wisconsin political activist Mike McCabe is joining the increasingly crowded Democratic field for governor.

McCabe is launching his candidacy on Tuesday, casting himself as an outsider who would restore lost collective bargaining rights, push for a public option state-run health insurance program for all and advocate for a $15 minimum wage.

McCabe scheduled events around the state to launch his campaign. He said in an interview that he won't accept any single political donation greater than $200, for a total over the campaign up to $1,000.

State law permits donations up to $20,000.

The winner of the Democratic primary in August will take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is expected to announce his re-election bid soon.

Other Democrats running include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Rep. Dana Wachs and Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik.