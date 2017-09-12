Beyonce, Streisand to headline Harvey, Irma relief telethon

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims that will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.



The event will be telecast live at 7 p.m. Central on Sept. 12 and streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.



George Clooney, Drake, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages or staffing phone banks. Journalists Matt Lauer and Norah O'Donnell will also participate. More celebrities are expected.



Several organizations will benefit, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.



It was originally supposed to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.



The telethon will air from Los Angeles, but there will be stages in New York and Nashville, Tennessee. A performance from George Strait's San Antonio benefit concert for Harvey will also be shown.