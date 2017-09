A pilot has died following a plane crash in Winnebago County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Tuesday morning off County Road G, near Rhyner Road, in Vinland. Vinland is southwest of Neenah.

The plane flipped in a field.

The male victim's name was not released.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash. The NTSB is on the scene.

A 911 call was placed at about 8:30 a.m.