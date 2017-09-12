Clintonville Police K9 passes away - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Clintonville Police K9 passes away

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Clintonville Police Department Source: Clintonville Police Department
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Clintonville Police Department K9 passed away over the weekend, according to a post on the Clintonville Police Department Facebook page.

The post says 4-year-old Chero became sick on Friday and was taken to a treatment center.

"It was found that he had suffered from an illness that could not be fixed," the post read.

Chero was euthanized on Saturday.

The K9 was born in January 2013 and started working with the department the next year. Police said he was credited with a number of arrests during this time with the department.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.