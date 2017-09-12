Clintonville Police K9 passes away

A Clintonville Police Department K9 passed away over the weekend, according to a post on the Clintonville Police Department Facebook page.

The post says 4-year-old Chero became sick on Friday and was taken to a treatment center.

"It was found that he had suffered from an illness that could not be fixed," the post read.

Chero was euthanized on Saturday.

The K9 was born in January 2013 and started working with the department the next year. Police said he was credited with a number of arrests during this time with the department.