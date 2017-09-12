Brault, four relievers toss 3 hitter in Pirates 7-0 win

Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Milwaukee didn't get a runner past first base against the Pirates and fell 2 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central after outscoring the Cubs 20-3 in a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Jordy Mercer homered for Pittsburgh, which staggered into the game with a five-game losing streak.

Brault (1-0), making his second start of the season, only allowed a fourth-inning walk to Ryan Braun and a fifth-inning leadoff single to Jesus Aguilar. He struck out six in six innings for his first major-league win.

Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff (1-2), allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings.