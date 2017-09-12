Brault, four relievers toss 3 hitter in Pirates 7-0 win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brault, four relievers toss 3 hitter in Pirates 7-0 win

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
   Milwaukee didn't get a runner past first base against the Pirates and fell 2 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central after outscoring the Cubs 20-3 in a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field over the weekend.
   Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Jordy Mercer homered for Pittsburgh, which staggered into the game with a five-game losing streak.
   Brault (1-0), making his second start of the season, only allowed a fourth-inning walk to Ryan Braun and a fifth-inning leadoff single to Jesus Aguilar. He struck out six in six innings for his first major-league win.
   Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff (1-2), allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.