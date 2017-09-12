Wisconsin National Guard deploys from Wood Co., heads to Florida - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin National Guard deploys from Wood Co., heads to Florida

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard vehicles left Wisconsin Rapids this morning, en route to Florida to help with the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma. 

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Department and Grand Rapids Police Department escorted the teams out of town. 

"Thank you to the men and women of our Wisconsin National Guard for your service to our country and the help you will provide to those in need in Florida," the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department posted on Facebook.

