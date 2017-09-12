Dorchester man, 21, returns to court in strange pickup truck death

MEDFORD (WAOW) - A 21-year-old Dorchester man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three traffic citations and a judge ordered a preliminary hearing for more serious charges in a July 2 crash that fatally injured a Rib Lake man, according to online Taylor County court records.

Gerald Baker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, in the strange pickup truck death.

Prosecutors say Ben Gosar, 24, was sleeping in the box of a pickup truck when Baker, who had been drinking, hit the gas hard, lost control and crashed into a ditch. Gosar died six days later in a Madison hospital.

Police say Gosar suffered a fractured vertebrae when the truck flipped and ended up 15 feet into a ditch on Shady Lane near Wellington Lake Road in the Town of Greenwood.

Baker told authorities he went to a house party with his girlfriend, drank "eight tap beers," left about midnight and didn't know Gosar was sleeping in the box of the truck, the criminal complaint said. Baker said he met Gosar a few weeks before the party.

In April, Baker pleaded no contest to OWI, according to court records. His license was suspended at the time of the fatal crash.

Among Baker's traffic citations in the July 2 incident is one accusing him of operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to have his vehicle registered.

No date was immediately set for a preliminary hearing on the felony charges.



