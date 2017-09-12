Plover woman with condo in Florida waits for word on its damage - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Plover woman with condo in Florida waits for word on its damage

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

PLOVER (WAOW) - Some central Wisconsin property owners with second homes in Florida are watching and waiting in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, including one woman from Plover.

Dolores Glytas has a condo near Naples and is unsure yet how much damage it suffered.

"We are waiting to hear. We did get water," she said Tuesday. "My particular concern is that it's 90 to 95 degrees and there is no electricity for air conditioning. We are very concerned about the possibility of mold. You put heat and water together, it is an incubator for mold."

She says she has been trying to stay up-to-date through news coverage and talking with friends in Florida.

"It is difficult. This is a vacation home. I can't imagine what it is like for those who have lost their homes and belongings," Glytas said. "We are hoping to go there soon to take a look at the damage and see what needs to be done in terms of cleanup."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.