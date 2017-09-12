Plover woman with condo in Florida waits for word on its damage

PLOVER (WAOW) - Some central Wisconsin property owners with second homes in Florida are watching and waiting in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, including one woman from Plover.

Dolores Glytas has a condo near Naples and is unsure yet how much damage it suffered.

"We are waiting to hear. We did get water," she said Tuesday. "My particular concern is that it's 90 to 95 degrees and there is no electricity for air conditioning. We are very concerned about the possibility of mold. You put heat and water together, it is an incubator for mold."

She says she has been trying to stay up-to-date through news coverage and talking with friends in Florida.

"It is difficult. This is a vacation home. I can't imagine what it is like for those who have lost their homes and belongings," Glytas said. "We are hoping to go there soon to take a look at the damage and see what needs to be done in terms of cleanup."