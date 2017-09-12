Clark Co. native announces run for governor

Mike McCabe, a former government watch dog is running as a democrat. He officially announced his run for the 2018 Gubernatorial Election.

The Clark County native held the press conference on the farm he grew up on.

"I am running for governor for one reason and one reason only and that's to make our government work as well for the commoners as it does for the royals," said McCabe.

McCabe also said he is refusing to accept donations larger than $200 dollars.

Republicans are calling the candidate 'phony' and someone who can't be trusted.

"How can Mike McCabe say he's against money and politics while his organization spent years taking dark money itself," said Republican Communications Director, Alec Zimmerman.

Growing up in the Town of Curtiss, McCabe worries about rural towns like the one he grew up in.

"This place that I've called home my whole life, is in trouble," said McCabe. "Wisconsin has lost its way and it slowly but surely becoming a shadow of its former self."

Republicans are questioning the candidate's reasoning to run as a democrat

"If Mike McCabe is so independent minded why he is surrounding himself with a bunch of far left democrats ahead of his run for governor," said Zimmerman.

To date, no Republicans have officially announced their run in the Gubernatorial election although Governor Scott Walker has made comments in the past saying he will run for one more election.