Wisconsin man convicted of killing his parents denied new trial - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin man convicted of killing his parents denied new trial

Posted:
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -

The West Salem man serving two life sentences for the double homicide of his parents has been denied a new trial.

47-year-old Eric Koula first sought a new trial in 2015 but a state appellate court denied his appeal. In June, representing himself, Koula filed another appeal citing ineffective council and newly discovered evidence.

In an 11 page decision released by Judge Scott Horne he writes, "Koula does not offer a sufficient reason why his most recent claims, that he received ineffective assistance of counsel at the trial court level, were not raised in his previously filed motion alleging ineffective assistance of council."

He also addresses the "newly discovered evidence" Koula outlined in his briefing by writing, "Nothing that Koula proffers as "new evidence" is new."

Prosecutors said Koula shot his parents, who used to live in Neilsville, in 2010 so he could claim inheritance money.

He will continue to serve his mandatory two life sentences. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.