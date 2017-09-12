Wisconsin man convicted of killing his parents denied new trial

The West Salem man serving two life sentences for the double homicide of his parents has been denied a new trial.

47-year-old Eric Koula first sought a new trial in 2015 but a state appellate court denied his appeal. In June, representing himself, Koula filed another appeal citing ineffective council and newly discovered evidence.

In an 11 page decision released by Judge Scott Horne he writes, "Koula does not offer a sufficient reason why his most recent claims, that he received ineffective assistance of counsel at the trial court level, were not raised in his previously filed motion alleging ineffective assistance of council."

He also addresses the "newly discovered evidence" Koula outlined in his briefing by writing, "Nothing that Koula proffers as "new evidence" is new."

Prosecutors said Koula shot his parents, who used to live in Neilsville, in 2010 so he could claim inheritance money.

He will continue to serve his mandatory two life sentences.