New project educates Stevens Point students about alcohol risks

A new project to keep college students safe from high-risk drinking has the Stevens Point Police Department and the UW-Stevens Point Police working together.

The Safe University Community Project, or Safe Point is created to educate students living off-campus about drinking and having parties.

The group wants to minimize the communities concern about college students partying and dangerous alcohol use. It will also increase enforcement on alcohol-related laws.

Interim Chief of the university police, Brian Bridge said the project focuses on building good relationships with students living outside the university and the rest of the community.

"We want to get them to feel apart of that community and neighborhood," said Bridge.

The project was funded by an $8,000 grant from the Portage County Coalition for Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) Prevention.