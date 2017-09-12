UWSP cuts majors to meet budget needs

Budget cuts in the UW school system is causing universities to eliminate majors and minors from their programs.

UW-Stevens Point is in the works of transforming their science department. The university will no longer hold majors in geography and geology.

Interim Dean of the College of Letters and Science Eric Yonke said they have to down size in the college because of low enrollment.

"Even though we're down sizing," said Yonke. "The main goal is we're pushing out some new programs," said Yonke.

Yonke explains, even though the majors will no longer be an option, geology and geography will still be offered.

"We definitely plan on continuing offering course work just not in the major/minor array that we have," said Yonke.

The process will take about a year, and directors say they still want UW-Stevens Point to be the one of the top universities for science degrees.

Some of the mixed courses will be held in the new science building that will be finished next year.