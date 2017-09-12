Milwaukee Brewers to open 2018 season at San Diego - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee Brewers to open 2018 season at San Diego

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2018 season on the road.
   The Brewers open the season with a three-game series starting March 29 at San Diego. It's the first time Milwaukee has started the season on the road since 2011.
   The home opener will be April 2 against St. Louis at Miller Park. The opening homestand features three games against the Cardinals and four games against the Chicago Cubs.
   Milwaukee's interleague series includes games against each team in the AL Central, including home-and-away series with Cleveland, Kansas City and Minnesota.
   The Brewers' longest home stand is 10 games against Arizona, the New York Mets and St. Louis in May. That follows Milwaukee's longest road trip, a 10-game, 11-day trip to Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota.

