Gunter Is Gone; Jean Francois too

We don't know how the Packers NFC Championship game rematch with the Falcons Sunday night in Atlanta will turn out; but we do know this much will be different about the Packers defense, Ladarius Gunter will not be the team's number one corner. Gunter was released by the Packers on Tuesday.

Gunter made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and then became a starter due to all the injuries in the secondary last season. Gunter started the final 15 games and all 3 playoff games. He did not record an interception in two seasons. And while he was a physical corner, he did not possess top line speed. That’s the reason he went undrafted and why he was passed on the depth chart this year. Gunter played just 2 snaps in the season opening win over the Seahawks.

Gunter’s release opens a roster spot for receiver Geronimo Allison, who was activated off the suspended list. Allison was suspended for the first game for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy in 2016.

In another roster move, the Packers reportedly cut ties with veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois. He signed with the Packers as a free agent in the offseason; a one year, $2 million dollar deal. Jean Francois played just 6 snaps in the opener.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the roster move. Once it becomes official, the Packers will have an open roster spot.