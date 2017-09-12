New STEM center unveiled in Marshfield - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New STEM center unveiled in Marshfield

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A state of the art education facility was shown off in Marshfield Tuesday evening.

The University of Wisconsin-Marshfield/Wood County held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Everett Roehl STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Center. 

The plans were years in the making and something UW officials said is important for the future of Wisconsin.

"If we're talking about healthcare, if we're talking about the new bio-tech industry we are trying to support in this state, they all need those STEM degrees as that basic education," said Cathy Sandeen, Chancellor of UW Colleges & UW-Extension. 

Coming up in this months "Making the Grade with Rebecca" we'll get a tour of the new center, showing you everything from the brand new labs to study spaces designed to enhance student-teacher interactions.

That will air September 26 on Newsline 9 at 10.

