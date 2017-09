A Wood County man is in jail after allegedly trying to cut another man with a knife and start his sheets on fire.

According to the Marshfield Police Department, Damon Laru broke into the home of a man he had a relationship with around midnight Saturday.

Police said Laru tried to start the man's bed sheets on fire and cut him with a knife. Laru cut off three of his own fingertips to try to frame the victim.

Laru is being held on a $30,000 cash bond.