Tuesday Sports Report: Wausau West beats Wausau East 5-1, as Raasch brothers shine

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Girls Volleyball

Port Edwards 3 Almond-Bancroft 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 Bonduel 0    

Rib Lake 3 Chequamegon 0

Marshfield 3 Chippewa Falls 0    

Stevens Point 3 Eau Claire Memorial 2    

Antigo 3 Lakeland 0    

Newman 3 Marathon 0    

Mosinee 3 Rhinelander 1    

Pacelli 3 Rosholt 0    

Medford 3 Tomahawk 1  

Athens 3 Abbotsford 1 

Stratford 3 Edgar 0

Stratford 3 Colby 0

Boys Soccer

Wausau West 5 Wausau East 1    

Amherst/Iola-Scan 3 Lakeland Union 1    

DC Everest 1 Marshfield 0    

Mosinee 4 Newman 0

SPASH 10 Merrill 0

Girls Tennis

Wausau West 7 D.C. Everest 0

Antigo 7 Minocqua 0

SPASH 6 Lincoln 1

