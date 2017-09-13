Athlete of the Week: Jack Kiiskila, Wisconsin Rapids

Meet Jack Kiiskila. A senior striker and the undisputed leader of Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer.

"If I don't score, but we win 1-0 I'm fine with that. As long as we're having success as a team that's what it's all about this year."

That unselfish, team-first mentality has helped lead the Red Raiders to a perfect 4-0 start in conference play. It's his comforting smile backed by long hours of hard work that earned him captain for his final year of high school soccer.

"We all kind of look up to Jack we respect him," teammate and childhood friend Nickolas Willard said. "Most of our attack is getting the ball up to Jack when he scores it's kind of an expectation. It's good that it happens. But we also kind of expect it out of him at this point."

And the captain hasn't let his team down. Last week's seven-goal performance was just the latest example.

"He's an incredible athlete," his longtime coach Kirk Willard says. "He's got a motor that won't stop he's got a drive that won't stop. He's constantly moving foward. And he's creative. For a big fast physical player he's creative."

While his goal scoring and facilitating are crucial to his teams success on the field it's his humility that shines through as he honors his role as the team's captain.

"Just trying to be their best friend," Kiiskila says about his No. 1 priority. "If somebody is having a rough game pick them up. Tell them to pick their chin up."

Jack's personal goals of winning player of the year and leading the conference in scoring are yet to be determined, but when it's all said and done he wants to ensure he knots his legacy as one of the programs best.

"The goal at the beginning of the year no doubt was to win conference and win a few playoffs games because we haven't done that in a while."

"And this is the year."