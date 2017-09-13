Athlete of the Week: Jack Kiiskila, Wisconsin Rapids

Meet Jack Kiiskila. A senior striker and the undisputed leader of Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer.More >>
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
After a tough loss to Stanley-Boyd, the top-ranked team in Division 5, Spencer/Columbus bounced back Friday with a 62-6 win over Cloverbelt rival Neillsville/Granton.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Former QB turned running back Daniel Mitch has totaled 334 yards on the ground for the Cardinals and he's not done yet.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action - including Newman Catholic's 3-0 sweep of Auburndale.More >>
For the fourth straight week, Edgar holds onto the top spot in our Newsline 9 "Power 9" rankings, while Spencer/Columbus drops a few spots after its loss to Stanley-Boyd.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
