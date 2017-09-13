Wisconsin Assembly gets first crack on state budget

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Assembly is getting first crack at the $76 billion state budget, beginning debate on the two-year spending plan that's more than two months late but could quickly pass the full Legislature.

The Republican-controlled Assembly planned to vote Wednesday night. That would set up a possible final vote in the Senate this week or early next. Legislative approval would send the budget to Gov. Scott Walker, who's expected to sign it and issue vetoes soon.

Democrats don't have the votes to stop it.

The budget up for debate largely mirrors what Walker introduced in February and comes before he runs for re-election next year. It sends $639 million more to K-12 public schools and imposes a new fee on hybrid vehicles.