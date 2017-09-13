Sanders, GOP push banner health care bills

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders is ready to unveil his bill for creating a system where the government provides health insurance for everybody.

Republican senators are ready to release details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law.

Besides focusing on health, the rival packages have something else in common. Neither is likely going anywhere soon.

Republican senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy are releasing a plan to dismantle Obama's statute. So far, they're having trouble rounding up the votes they'd need to prevail.

Sanders' proposal is to expand Medicare to cover all Americans.

Liberals love the Vermont independent's package. But many Democrats worry Republicans will accuse them of wanting a huge tax increase to pay for it.