Wausau town hall will address race issues

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Community group People for the Power of Love is hosting a town hall forum at the YWCA to discuss race relations following last month's violent unrest in Charlottesville, VA. PPL founder Chris Norfleet says anyone in the community would benefit from joining the discussion.

Topics include: community preparedness for hate group rallies, difference between free speech and hate speech, and local policies that address concerns about speech.

The event takes place at 5 p.m. at the YWCA

