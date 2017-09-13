Wake Up Pet Pause: Micro-chip pets - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Pet Pause: Micro-chip pets

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up Wisconsin to discuss the importance of micro-chipping pets. Micro-chips are placed between the shoulder blades of pets so a shelter can use a universal scanner to track them throughout the country. 

