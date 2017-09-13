Infection linked to puppies found in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of infections in seven states, including Wisconsin, that may be linked to puppies.

The CDC says there are 39 cases of human Campylobacter infections from these animals. There's one confirmed case in Wisconsin. Ohio has the most confirmed cases: 18.

The CDC says the infections are linked to puppies sold through Petland.

"The CDC has not identified any failures of Petland's operating system that would lead to any Campylobacter infection," Petland said in a statement to ABC News. "Petland reinforces proper hand sanitization before and after playing with any of our puppies with the many sanitation stations in each store and has strict kennel sanitation procedures and protocols put in place by consulting veterinarians."

There is one Petland store in our area -- in Janesville. In an email to our Madison affiliate, the owner of the Janesville store, Michael Sardina, said,"The CDC has not been specific as to the names of the people or the stores affected. I can tell you that in my 12 years here I have never heard of any customer or employee contacting Campylobacter from Petland in Janesville."

Sardina also said the store follows strict sanitation protocol for the safety of the animals and customers. "The health and well-being of our animals and our customers is our number one priority," he said.

Symptoms of the disease include diarrhea, cramping, abdominal pain and fever. It typically lasts about one week. According to the CDC, almost everyone who has been infected with Campylobacter recovers without any specific treatment.