Man caught applying for job after leading troopers on chase

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A man accused of running over a state trooper’s foot last week was caught after leading troopers on another chase, state police said.

Jose Jimenez, 26, of Lawrence, was wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. State police said he ran over a trooper’s foot when fleeing a traffic stop in Massachusetts.

He was spotted Tuesday and refused to stop for a trooper with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, according to state police.

State police said the trooper pursued Jimenez, who was driving a Toyota Camry.

The Camry was found a short time later, abandoned outside the Peterson School in Westwood, state police said. A witness nearby told troopers that he’d seen a man running into the Osprey Wireless store, and troopers said they found Jimenez inside that business.

Police said an employee told troopers a man suddenly entered the building an asked if they were hiring. Troopers found Jimenez filling out what appeared to be an application when they arrested him.

Jimenez was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at Quincy District Court.