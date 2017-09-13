Son shot, killed 70-year-old mother in New Hampshire hospital

LEBANON, N.H. — Authorities confirm a suspect is in custody after an "active shooter alert" at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Sources tell 5 Investigates that the shooting was a domestic situation involving the suspect's parent, who is a patient at the hospital. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Pamela Ferriere, 70, was shot and killed in an Intensive Care Unit on the fourth floor of the hospital's north building.

MacDonald said the shooter was Ferriere's son, Travis Frink, 49, of Warwick, Rhode Island. Police said Frink arrived at the hospital at 1:15 p.m. and signed in at the visitor's desk. At 1:24 p.m., police received a 911 call of shots fired in the ICU unit.

"The purpose of Mr. Frink's visit to the hospital was to kill his mother," MacDonald said. He added that more than one shot was fired and that there is no threat to the public.

Following the shooting, the hospital was locked down.

Police asked people to avoid the area of the hospital, at 1 Medical Center Dr. in Lebanon. Lebanon High School and Hanover Street Elementary School are locked down, according to school officials.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported "an incident" to police and that officers are responding.

Several hospital employees have said they were evacuated. One said the hospital issued a "code silver" alert, which indicates someone possibly being violent with a weapon.

Hospital communications said that administrators believed the shooter was still inside the building and described him as a 6-feet 1-inch tall male with salt and pepper blonde hair. The man was wearing a red camouflage shirt and camouflage backpack.

Numerous New Hampshire State Police cruisers rushed to the scene, including armored vehicles.

ATF agents from Boston were also dispatched to the hospital.

Frink is being charged with first-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.