Teen accused of fatally shooting mom after argument over puppy

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Lansing-area man has been charged in the shooting death of his 51-year-old mother.

Andrew Willson was arraigned Monday in 55th District Court in Mason on open murder and gun charges.

Lisa Willson was found dead Friday morning in their Wheatfield Township home after her son called 911. He later was arrested.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Ingham County sheriff’s detective Charles Buckland testified Monday that Lisa Willson told her son Thursday evening that a puppy he found would have to go to his father’s home in Dansville.

Willson is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 28.

The Associated Press left a message Monday afternoon seeking comment from Andrew Willson’s attorney.