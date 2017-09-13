Northwoods teen convicted of killing mom, stepfather challenges sentence

The attorney for a Northwoods teen sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing her mother and stepfather in March, 2015 has filed a motion to challenge the sentence, according to online court records.

"The trial court judge erroneously exercised his discretion where, as here, the court erroneously placed on the defendant an obligation to perceive and make rational choices at a time when, as a matter of law, she was incapable of perceiving and making rational choices," Ashlee Martinson's attorney argued in a motion filed July 26.

Martinson, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts second-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of 40-year-old Jennifer Ayers and the shooting death of 37-year-old Thomas Ayers at the family's rural Rhinelander home.

Twenty-six pages of documents lists countless examples of physical, sexual, emotional and verbal abuse Martinson and her mom endured throughout the years.

Despite that abuse, prosecutors and witnesses said they don't believe that justifies Martinson's actions. The Oneida County District attorney filed a opposition motion to the claim.

Martinson has been in jail since March, 2015.

This story will be updated.