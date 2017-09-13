Woman, 31, slams head-on into Lincoln Co. squad car - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman, 31, slams head-on into Lincoln Co. squad car

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Langlade County woman is behind bars after leading police on a chase before slamming head-first into a squad car, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Officials attempted to stop the 31-year-old suspect from Lily just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for driving in the wrong side of State Highway 64 east of Merrill.

They said the woman led deputies on a chase through Merrill. A deputy was able to throw out spike strips.

The woman went down a dead end, turned around and rammed the deputy's squad car, according to a press release.

The woman is being held on possible charges of second offense OWI, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Her name has not been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.