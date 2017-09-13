Woman, 31, slams head-on into Lincoln Co. squad car

A Langlade County woman is behind bars after leading police on a chase before slamming head-first into a squad car, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Officials attempted to stop the 31-year-old suspect from Lily just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for driving in the wrong side of State Highway 64 east of Merrill.

They said the woman led deputies on a chase through Merrill. A deputy was able to throw out spike strips.

The woman went down a dead end, turned around and rammed the deputy's squad car, according to a press release.

The woman is being held on possible charges of second offense OWI, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.

Her name has not been released.