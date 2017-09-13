Packers DL Dean Lowry joins Pack Attack week 2

Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for Pack Attack Monday.

Lowry is in his second year out of Northwestern and has become a key part of the Packers defensive line.

He played on 31 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps last week, and expects that to increase as the team heads to Atlanta for an NFC Championship rematch this weekend.

This will be Lowry's second Pack Attack appearance. He joined the show last November as well. So please help us welcome him back to Wausau!

Be sure to leave questions for Dean on our Pack Attack Facebook page. Your question submission gets you entered for a 2017 iPad.

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray will join Brandon and Dean on stage. You can see Johnnie after all away games this season.

The show will tape Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes. Catch the episode Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Newsline 9.