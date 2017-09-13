Central Wis. native's tiny home donated to Harvey flood victim - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Central Wis. native's tiny home donated to Harvey flood victim

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A tiny house built by a Wisconsin Rapids native will soon be providing shelter to someone who "lost everything" in the Hurricane Harvey flooding in Houston, the builder said Wednesday.

"I decided to donate it after what went on in Texas," Brian Berg said.

Three years ago, inspired by a YouTube video of people building tiny houses on trailers, Berg, 34, of Neenah decided he wanted a home that could be towed anywhere. "I always have been a person that likes to travel."

Some changes in his personal life and a tight budget got the structure - 16 feet long, 8 1/2 feet wide, 13 1/2 feet tall - built but pretty much all the inside work, such as wiring, insulation and cabinets, remains unfinished, he said.

Then Hurricane Harvey hit, he decided to donate the tiny home it to help one of those victims - probably a single mom - and United Tiny House Association and Tiny House Rescue came to his aid, Berg said.

They picked up the home Wednesday in Wisconsin Rapids, will haul it to Georgia to finish the inside and then find a family in Houston who needs a home, Berg said.

Berg, who works for a Neenah door company, says he will have a say in who gets this tiny home with a loft.

"Someone who has kind of lost everything - lost house, no flood insurance, not able to rebuild," he said.

