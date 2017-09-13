Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: $3,000 farm theft

Harvest season became more of a challenge for a Portage County farmer when he discovered a thief ripped off a piece of equipment used to dry hay.

"We were called out to the farm on County Road GG last Thursday," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "Our deputy learned that someone stole a tedder machine which is used to dry hay. It is worth $3,000."

According to the criminal complaint, the farmer last used the machinery in late August. He had it parked with other farm implements near a corn field.

Investigators said the Pequea brand hay tedder is orange in color. The model number is 910 and the Serial Number is listed as 86545.

"It is very distinct looking and we hope someone may notice it," Lukas said. "The thief will most likely try to sell it or use it for field work."

If you have any information you can contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.