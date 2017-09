MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday is a pair of cats from the shelter in Merrill.

Maverick is a male and Bella is a female.

Shelter workers say they would like to see pair adopted together as they have bonded.

The fee for both is $20.

You can see them at Petsmart in Rib Mountain.

For more information on animals available at the shelter in Merril call 715-536-3459 or go to www.furrypets.com