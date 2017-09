Hate groups are the topic of a town hall meeting in Wausau Wednesday night.

People for the Power of Love along with the YWCA are hosting a 'Community after Charlottesville' town hall meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wausau YWCA.

Organizers of the event said the deadly protests in Charlotteville have brought fears in the community of the possibility of hate groups coming to central Wisconsin.

They said there's three major points they'll be discussing including how prepared the area is to deal with groups such as the KKK and neo-nazis.

Several community leaders including Marathon County administrator Brad Karger will be in attendance.