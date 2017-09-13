Employee questions why she was laid off by Eastbay - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Employee questions why she was laid off by Eastbay

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

An Eastbay employee is not sure why she was left without a job.

Shelia Boreen said she was asked to join corporate for a meeting where she found out she was being laid off.

"It was not even ten minutes," said Boreen. "They told me it had nothing to do with my performance just they were down sizing."

Boreen worked at the company for three years, in the call center and in sales support. She says six other people in her department were also laid off. 

In August, Footlocker Inc. put out news release stating their second quarter has decreased more than 50 percent compared to last year.

Boreen said during her meeting the company asked her to leave the building right away after and she has to come back to grab her personal belongings another day.

"I called them and they said they already packed up my things, which made me upset," said Boreen.

Newsline 9 reached out to Eastbay a number of times, but none of the calls were returned.

