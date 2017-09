The time of year has finally returned where bikers from all over the Midwest will be returning to the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

Tomahawk's 36th annual Fall Ride kicked off on Wednesday as potentially tens of thousands of bikers are expected to head to downtown Tomahawk for the final gathering of bikers in Wisconsin for the summer.

Local bikers said there's no better place to be every September.

"You never know what's going to happen up here," said Tom Swenson of Wausau. "It's the last party of the year. Last get together for bikers up here."

The long weekend wraps up on Sunday.