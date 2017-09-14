'Stay inside:' Manhunt shuts down Oak Creek neighborhood

The search for a man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute shut down an Oak Creek neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Oak Creek police began looking for the 66-year-old man after his wife drove herself to the police department with "severe injuries," officers said. She told officers he was responsible and was making threats.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of South Nicholson Road Wednesday afternoon, looking for a man they described as suicidal. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes.

“I was a little concerned," neighbor Greg Mielke said. "I wasn’t sure if there was anyone running around with a gun. You don’t really know anything."

Once they knew the woman's husband was inside their home, officers tried making contact with him, but received no response. He was found dead inside the house, according to an Oak Creek Police Department news release.

Police said there is no further threat to the public. Streets in the neighborhood have reopened.