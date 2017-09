If you're looking for a job over the holiday season, Target might be the place.

Target said it plans to hire about 100,000 temporary employees for this year's holiday shopping season as it competes with Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

That's a 43 percent increase form the 70,000 temporary employees it hired last year.

The company is also hiring more than 4,000 people to pack and ship online orders from its warehouse.