Kronenwetter home total loss after Thursday morning fire

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Kronenwetter home is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday morning, according to Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh.

The shell of a home is all that remains on the 2300 block of Sunny Meadow Drive in Kronenwetter after crews worked to control the fire.

The family was not at home when the blaze began, McHugh said. The parents were at work and two children were at school. 

Firefighters broke a window and were able to get the family dog out of the house, McHugh said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters will stay on scene to asses the damage and determine a cause, according to McHugh.

Salvation Army will assist departments including Mosinee Fire Department, SAFER and Kronenwetter Fire Department.

Newsline 9 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and it will be updated.

