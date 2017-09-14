Pewaukee woman charged in fatal crash: 'I was too drunk to drive'

A woman accused of drunken driving was charged Wednesday with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle.

Abby Dominski, 23, told deputies she'd been to a Brewers game and a bar and had several drinks over the course of Monday night.

According to the criminal complaint, Dominski said the following things: "I don't really remember anything..." "I knew I shouldn't be driving," and "I was too drunk to drive."

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday near Highway 164 and Howard Lane in the town of Lisbon. Crews remained at the scene until at least 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said Dominski, who was driving a silver Cadillac Escalade, crossed the center line killing a woman who was driving a small white Mazda.

Candace Franckowiak, 44, of Milwaukee, died at the scene.

"Candace was a beautiful mother. She was a beautiful person. She helped anybody out that she could," said Vanessa Rosa. "We're lost. We're heartbroken."

Investigators said a driver in a black Dodge swerved to avoid the wrong-way driver at the last second, rolled over in a ditch, but was not injured.

Dominski was also charged with causing injury/operating while under the influence and is being held on a $100,000 bail in the Waukesha County Jail.

She told deputies she is mad at her boyfriend for letting her drive.