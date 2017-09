A kangaroo that got away from its home at Jerry Smith's Country Store and Pumpkin Farm early Thursday has been recaptured.

Authorities believe the 5-year-old marsupial, named Joey, may have kicked the gate of his confine to get away.

Deputies were called to the area of the 7500 block of 18th Street in Somers and the animal was ultimately safely returned back to the farm without any injury to himself or to humans, Sgt. Mark Malecki said in a news release.

Jerry Smith's Country Store and Pumpkin Farm offers fresh produce, including sweet corn in the summer and pumpkins in the fall, according to its website. The pumpkin farm opens later this month.