'Secure the Trophy' hip-hop song released for 2017 Packers season

Another season, another song. Football season is upon us and one Green Bay rapper is back to work with a new Packers themed hip-hop video.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, Wisco Kyrie released his latest Packers song, "Secure the Trophy."

You may have seen another video by Kyrie last year. "Run the Table" was released in January after Aaron Rodgers and company won their last six games of the 2016 season.

Kyrie told the Press Gazette this song isn't as high energy as "Run the Table," but it's something Packers fans can relate to.

“It’s just way more chill. It’s not a get-charged-up (song), but if you’re a Packers fan, you’ll definitely feel it and you’ll definitely feel where I’m coming from,” Wisco Kyrie said. “I didn’t think we wanted to try to outdo (the first one), and people would be like the other one was a lot more hype. My plan was to make it a lot smoother.”

Check out the song of the season below.