A "vandal" hung a Confederate flag from the flagpole outside of Elcho High School overnight, according to an attorney representing the district.

This comes after a student wearing a Confederate flag sweater stirred debate earlier in the week.

Attorney Dean Dietrich tells Newsline 9 the flag was taken down Thursday morning as soon as it was discovered by maintenance. Dietrich said the Langlade County Sheriff's Department was notified and they are investigating.

The district is still looking into the incident regarding the student wearing the sweater. No decision has been made, according to Dietrich.