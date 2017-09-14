Family files wrongful death suit against NCHC

The parents of the man who walked away from North Central Health Care and was found dead months later has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the hospital, according to court documents filed in Marathon County court.

Michael Bujanowski, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 24. His body was found in water in Schofield on May 4. An autopsy revealed the cause of death appeared to be drowning.

The lawsuit claims NCHC failed to provide proper monitoring and supervision. It also says the hospital did not respond quickly once he left the property.

"North Central Health Care extends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Bujanowski,” NCHC said in a statement. “As with any patient, client or resident, we maintain the highest levels of patient confidentiality, and do not disclose information about patients in our care at any of our locations, past or present, or comment on any pending legal matter. North Central Health Care has and will continue to cooperate fully in this matter.”

No court date has been set.