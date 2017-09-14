Wisconsin Assembly passes $3 billion for Foxconn

A $3 billion incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group is headed to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker for his approval.

The Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill Thursday on a bipartisan 64-31 vote. It cleared the Senate earlier in the week and will become law once the Republican governor signs it.

Walker says he looks forward to signing it quickly.

Walker negotiated the deal with Foxconn for it to build a flat-screen display factory in the state. Foxconn says it could invest up to $10 billion and employ 13,000 people at the facility, which would be the first of its kind outside of Asia.

All Assembly Republicans and four Democrats voted for the bill. Two Republicans joined all other Democrats against it.