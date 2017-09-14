3 arrested after downtown La Crosse stabbing

La Crosse Police arrest three men following a stabbing on 3rd Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident began inside Carlie's when bouncers removed two people for fighting inside the bar.

The two were later identified as Luke C. Morrissey, 24, and Adam C. Aldrich, 34.

As captured by one of the city's SafeCams, Morrissey and Aldrich are seen fighting with several others.

When that fight ends, Morrissey confronts a man with a knife. Moments later, the video shows Morrissey attacking the man, who was stabbed three times in the head with the knife according to police.

While the video ends, police said the stabbing led to another fight which resulted in Morrissey being kicked in the head and knocked unconscious.

The stabbing victim was taken to a La Crosse hospital, treated, and released.

Morrissey was later arrested on charges of Reckless Endangering Safety and Aggravated Battery. Aldrich was arrested on a Disorderly Conduct charge.

A third person at the scene was taken in on an unrelated warrant.

In a statement released by La Crosse Police, they credited the SafeCam video for making it easier to determine what happened.